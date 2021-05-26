Cancel
Virginia State

Virginia health system, Cigna at contract impasse

By Lauren Jensik
beckershospitalreview.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the coverage of 15,000 people in the balance, Virginia's Mary Washington Healthcare and Cigna have yet to reach agreement on a contract that expires May 30, according to The Free Lance-Star. A sticking point is the payer's proposal to cut hospital services payments by 30 percent. Negotiations began last...

www.beckershospitalreview.com
