Manchester actor/rapper Bugzy Malone has been through a lot over the last year. While driving his motorbike, Malone crash into the side of a car and was left bloodied. The artist almost died in the crash and just a few weeks later while lying in the hospital, he almost died of a clot in his lung. These near-death experiences served as the inspiration for his latest album, The Resurrection, which sees the artist putting all of his emotions out in the open, for the world to see.