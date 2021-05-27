Cancel
Kirby Howell-Baptiste To Play Death in Netflix’s Sandman Series, More Cast Announced

By Jeremy Thomas
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe officially have our Death in Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s Sandman. Netflix has announced that Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Killing Eve) will play Death in the series. Howell-Baptiste is not the only addition; Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young and Patton Oswalt have joined the series as well.

