Kirby Howell-Baptiste To Play Death in Netflix’s Sandman Series, More Cast Announced

Rick And Morty Season 5 is one of the most-watched and anticipating series which is scheduled to be released on 20 June 2021 in the US and the series will release in India on 21 June 2021. The series is going to be released on the prominent and trending OTT platform Netflix. As we all that Netflix is best known for its brand new series, shows, and movies. The platform is continuously releasing amazing and fantastic series. This time, the platform is coming up with the new series Rick And Morty Season 5 which has been released in its 4 successful seasons. The viewers have liked the series very much and keenly waiting for the series.