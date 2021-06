Partnership fast-tracks Fitstop’s global footprint. “Lift Brands has both developed great bands and made strong strategic partnerships to enhance our offering for both our members and our franchisees,” said Ty Menzies, global CEO of Lift Brands. “Our partnership with FitStop will allow Lift Brands to diversify into the significantly trending space of athletic functional fitness and open the door to our franchisees to invest in an on-trend, fast-growing and very exciting offering in FitStop.”