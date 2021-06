Mary (Gorham) Greene of Quincy, originally Carna, Co. Galway, Ireland, passed away May 9, 2021. Mary was born Aug. 3, 1934 and raised in Connemara, County Galway, Ireland. She left Ireland at age sixteen and arrived in America. She was embraced by her aunts and relatives as she established her own foothold and family here, extending the kindness she received to others.