Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Booker T Shares Story Of How Much Time Ultimate Warrior Wanted to Train For Before Comeback Match

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBooker T recalled his experience with the Ultimate Warrior asking him to help train him for his comeback in the late ’00s. Booker discussed the story on a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, talking about how the late WWE Hall of Famer wanting to get into ring shape for his comeback show in Australia. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

411mania.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ai#The Ultimate Warrior#Combat#Hall Of Fame#Wrestling Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Shawn Michaels discusses his wrestling style

Shawn Michaels is a WWE Hall of Famer and is considered by all to be one of the greatest wrestlers of all time along with other legends such as The Rock or The Undertaker. Currently, The Heartbreak Kid has been discussing this and talking about who is the best in the business.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Jeff Jarrett Recalls Pitching The Ultimate Warrior To Join TNA In 2002

Jeff Jarrett discussed pitching The Ultimate Warrior to join TNA in 2002 during a recent edition of My World with Jeff Jarrett. “I had a couple of conversations with Jim [Hellwig], but very top-level. And to put it in context, I had never done business with him. Our paths really never crossed in WWE. I was not at the WWE at that time. So, me and Jim’s paths never really crossed other than I met him on Thanksgiving Day in 1985. He was in there with Sting in the territory at that time. So, he was more of a business colleague and a friend of my dad’s in this relationship. I reached out and had some conversations, but my dad was doing all the true business negotiations and he was asking me different questions. [Warrior] was a tremendous name value and going into June of 2002, we were only looking at 26 shows, even if you made every show. So, Jim was only a four, five, six, or whatever, ‘Hey man, come give us a try.’ That was one of the first pitches, but I gave that pitch to a lot of folks over the first year, whether it was Curt Hennig, Rick Steiner, Hacksaw, or The Road Warriors. We’re not asking you to sign an exclusive deal. We’re not asking you anything other than we’re starting a company, do you want to come work a few shows? He obviously had the name value, so that was about the extent of my conversation with Jim.” 
WWEthehighlandsun.com

“The best guy in the business” – Booker T on top WWE star

Booker T has declared that WWE star Roman Reigns is the best in pro wrestling presently. The WWE legend believes that The Tribal Chief elevates anyone who steps into the ring with him. While speaking to Brandon F. Walker on the Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker podcast, the two-time WWE...
WWEPWMania

Booker T Comments On Who Is Currently The Top Guy In The Wrestling Business

During an appearance on the Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker, Booker T commented how he feels Roman Reigns is the best guy in the wrestling business right now:. “I’ve said that for the last, maybe, three years easy. Roman is the best guy in the business. Just because he’s a guy that goes out and performs at a very, very high level. But everyone that works with Roman, they have their best match [with him]. They come up to another level. They may never have a match like that ever again. But when they’re in there with Roman, Roman goes out and does everything he needs to do from a professional’s perspective, from a general perspective, to make everything about the match and give the fans what they want. So, he’s my guy. He’s the number one guy in the business right now.”
WWEnodq.com

Video footage of Ultimate Warrior incident with The Iron Sheik in 2007

YouTube user sixfootse7en described an incident between WWE legends The Ultimate Warrior and The Iron Sheik in 2007…. “This happened 5/6/07 at a New Jersey sports show. When I was in line to meet the Warrior, the Sheik approached him and tried to shake his hand. The Warrior refused and said, ‘I’m not shaking a hypocrite’s hand. You went around telling people I was on drugs. Get out of my face’. At this point, I pulled my trusty digital camera out of my pocket and filmed the encounter starting at that point. The Sheik goes nuts, even decking one of the promoters! I heard that Sheik attacked him again as he was attempting to hide behind a table. Security tried to confiscate my camera as I was leaving, but I headed out the door before the police came.”
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Bill Apter Comments On SmackDown Hell in a Cell Contest

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Nick Hausman spoke with pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter. Hausman and Apter would discuss the current state of the WWE product – including the recent WWE Universal Championship match on SmackDown between Roman Reigns and Rey Mysterio. Recently, WWE made the...
Entertainmenty1065.com

Do you love a good “Comeback Story”?

I love a good “comeback story”!! Remember the “Gorilla Glue” girl? The young lady that put Gorilla Glue in her hair that made national headlines? Well, she is turning those lemons into some very sweet lemonade!! Check out what she’s doing now!!
Sportschatsports.com

The Trayvon Bromell Comeback Story Gets A Chapter in Tokyo

EUGENE — Although the stadium has seen a $270 million facelift, it was in Eugene where Bromell rose to stardom when he became the first 18-year-old to break 10 seconds for the 100 meters as a Baylor freshman at the 2014 NCAA Championships. By 21, he had won a world championship bronze medal and headed into the Olympic Trials as a favorite to make the team. With a nagging bone spur in his Achilles, he made the team with a runner-up finish in 9.84 at the trials. It would be his fastest time up until this April.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 6/23 – RETRO RADIO – Pro Wrestling Spotlight (11/24/1991): Arezzi interviews Kevin Sullivan, “Nature Boy” Buddy Rogers, and hardcore indy promoter Joel Goodhart (93 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: This is the November 24, 1991 episode of New York’s Pro Wrestling Spotlight Radio Show (#136) hosted by John Arezzi featuring analysis of the news of the week with guests Kevin Sullivan, “Nature Boy” Buddy Rogers, and Tri-State Wrestling promoter Joel Goodhart (predecessor to Tod Gordon’s ECW as a hardcore indy favorite in the area). News of the week includes Rick Rude beating Sting for the U.S. Title, the return of Ricky Steamboat to WCW, and more.
WWE411mania.com

411’s WWE’s The 50 Greatest Tag Teams (#10-6) Report

-Well, we think we know what 10 teams are left, but maybe we get a surprise tossed our way. Let’s get to it!. -Here are the links to the previous 3 episodes: Part I, Part II, Part III. -Breezango welcome us back and they have a hint in the background...
WWEboxden.com

Was triple H the greatest heel in wrestling?

If you are talking about Triple H being the greatest heel of all time at least acknowledge who he atole his whole steez from:. Shawn Michaels, his best friend, was on another level. Even heel Bret in the States was better. Flair in the 80s. Hollywood Hogan. Die Rocky Die...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Steve Austin Comments On The Legacy Of Austin 3:16, & More

WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin was a guest on Busted Open Radio as he talked about the legacy of “Austin 3:16” and if a promo/segment of that magnitude would get over today, among other topics that were also discussed. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:
WWEnodq.com

Details regarding Molly Holly’s trial run as a WWE Producer

During an appearance on the Shooting The Sh*t UNCESORED! with Piers Austin Twitch stream, Molly Holly commented on her trial run as a WWE Producer…. “So when I went to the Hall Of Fame or maybe it was WrestleMania, anyway, recently I was asked if I would be willing to do like a two-month tryout as a producer to see if it’s something I would wanna do, and at first I was like, ‘No, I just — my life right now is so stress-free. Like I’m just super happy the way things are’ and then, they gave me the hard sell about how I would be such a blessing to the girls that are up and coming that used to watch me when they were little and they look up to me and then I could give a whole fresh perspective and they just gave a lot of reasons as to why I should at least give it a try. So I am in the tryout period and it’s been positive so far. So I haven’t decided, one, if I want to work there full-time and they haven’t decided if they want me full-time. They might say like, ‘Oh, we thought you’d have [brought] this to the table but it turns out you weren’t a good fit,’ something. So that’s why I didn’t want to make a big deal about this producer trial because it might fizzle out and maybe nothing will happen. But so far, it has been a positive experience.”
WWEheraldstandard.com

Your pro wrestling questions answered

There are plenty of news tidbits this week, and several fans have emailed in questions about them, so let’s take care of the news and our weekly Q&A segment at the same time!. Timmy from Uniontown wants to know if Samoa Joe’s return to NXT means WWE may bring back...
WWE411mania.com

Josiah Williams On His Reaction to WWE Release, Interactions With Triple H

Josiah Williams recently weighed in on his WWE release and discussed his experiences with Triple H on the latest episode of Pro Wrestling 4 Life with Sean Waltman. You can check out some highlights from the appearance below, per Wrestling Inc:. On his interactions with Triple H: “My first interaction...
WWE411mania.com

Nikki Cross Comments on Killian Dain’s WWE Release

Nikki Cross took to social media on Friday to react to her husband Killian Dain’s WWE release. As noted earlier, Dain took to social media to announce that he was among those let go by the company today and said, While I know this isn’t personal, that chip is back on my shoulder and you will regret letting me back into the world. I’m only 36. I love what I do. I believe I’m entering my prime and I cannot wait to show you what you missed. See you in 90 days.”
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Nikita Koloff Thinks The Art Of Pro Wrestling “Has Died”

Former NWA and WCW wrestler Nikita Koloff recently sat down for an interview with Wrestling Inc. During it, he shared his thoughts on the state of pro wrestling today. Here is what he had to say:. “[There is a reason] why the product looks like it does today versus what...