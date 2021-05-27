The Cringest Moment On Criminal Minds According To Fans
A series like "Criminal Minds" is built on the thrill of the chase as our intrepid team of FBI profilers track down the deadliest serial killers week after week. Suspense is built on mounting tension and increasing pressure, which the writers of the show deliver week after week to keep the audience invested and coming back for more. Normally, this formula is reliable, which is why sometimes something that seems innocuous, and maybe even inspiring on the printed page might lead to a healthy dose of cringe when it comes out of the mouths of even the most skilled actor.