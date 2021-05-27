The Cringest Moment On Criminal Minds According To Fans

Manifest fans were shocked to hear that NBC canceled the series after three seasons concluding with a cliffhanger. Now the cast and creator of the show are trying to save it by finding it a new home, and they want fans' help. It started with creator Jeff Rake, who took to Twitter to say that he was "devastated by NBC’s decision to cancel us. That we’ve been shut down in the middle s a gut punch to say the least." He went on to say that he's "Hoping to find a new home." because "You the fans deserve an ending to your story." He concluded with the hashtag "#savemanifest”