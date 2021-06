Bruce Springsteen touched upon a couple of projects fans can anticipate in the coming months. Backstreets.com reported while chatting on SiriusXM's E Street Radio, “The Boss” talked about his latest, long-in-the works archival set, revealing, “There are things we're working on. We have something that's going to come out in the fall. . . I've got projects I've been working on, basically, that are slated for release either next year or in the fall. Not new records, but things that fans I think are really going to be interested in. . . I think these are things that the fans will have fun with, coming up. We've worked on a lot of things from the vault. . . well, I'll let it be a surprise.”