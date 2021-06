SALISBURY — An 18-year-old East Rowan High School graduate was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Jake Alexander Boulevard and Julian Road. Caleb Jarvis, who was among East’s 2021 graduates, was riding a motorcycle south on Jake Alexander Boulevard around 2:23 p.m. Saturday when he struck a Chevrolet Malibu that was attempting to turn left onto Julian Road. He was thrown from the motorcycle and wearing a helmet, said Sgt. Russ DeSantis of the Salisbury Police Department. DeSantis said Jarvis was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.