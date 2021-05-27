Cancel
Poppy Covers Jack Off Jill’s Angsty Punk Anthem “Fear of Dying”

By Ellie Lin
mxdwn.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusician Poppy released a cover of Jack Off Jill’s song “Fear of Dying.” The song was originally released on Jack Off Jill’s sophomore studio record Clear Hearts Grey Flowers via Risk Records in 2000. Poppy’s cover was released via Sumerian Records. The song was released with original single art created...

music.mxdwn.com
Flatfoot Sam has been dabbling in the intricacies of music production ever since taking an interest in the Dance music industry from 18 years old. He kicked off his career with the releases of a few vinyl bangers in the early ’90s, which cemented his place in the industry. As of right now, Flatfoot Sam is crushing 2021 as his release ‘Ven a Bailar’ has begun to turn heads in the industry. Flatfoot’s take on electronic dance music is a quirky and inimitable mix-up of Leftfield and Triphop that incorporates speaker-splitting beats paired with the juxtaposing serenity of and underlying calmness of nature. His style and productions always carry huge emotion considering he has always been beguiled by the beauty and emotion conveyed through dance music.