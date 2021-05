Flying is one of the most important things changing in TBC Classic, make sure to go into the expansion prepared in this guide. A feature that is the bane of most in the Warcraft community, yet when it was first introduced it was seen as a massive positive. While an expensive investment, Flying is a crucial part of TBC Classic, even being required for some dungeon attunements. While you won’t need to splash the cash on the faster 280% mount (around 5000g worth), the level one, and much slower flying mount, is key.