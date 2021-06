One of your worst nightmares has come true. Don’t panic – here’s what to do if you lose your dog. There is nothing worse than the feeling of your dog being lost – you have no idea where he is or if he is even safe. Many pet owners simply do not know what to do when their dog gets lost but your best chances of finding him come from action rather than inaction. This article will break down the steps you should take as soon as you realize that your dog is missing to ensure the greatest chance of recovering him safely.