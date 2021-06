Darvish made it look easy on both sides of the ball throughout his start. He pitched 5.1 innings, allowing four hits, two runs, and struck out five. Darvish stayed true to his usual game plan of spinning the ball in and out of the zone while reaching back for his mid-90s fastball when he needed the boost. Offensively, Darvish turns into a weapon against the Mets as he recorded two hits, including a double. He now has 13 hits in his career, and five have come against the Mets.