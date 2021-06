After a five year hiatus, Miesha Tate is back and ready to fight in the UFC again. There have been many changes in Tate’s life since she last competed inside the UFC Octagon. In particular, the former bantamweight champion now has two children to care for. However, ever since they entered her life, it reinvigorated Tate as a person but also as a fighter. With a renewed sense of something greater to fight for, the former champion is eager to show her two kids what motherly motivation looks like.