After being buried by the longball, Alabama Baseball comes up short to the NC State Wolfpack in game 1 of the NCAA Baseball Ruston Regional by a final score of 8-1. After the loss, coach Brad Bohannon said, "Tyler Ras wasn't as sharp as he has been. He got behind in the count and he didn't do nearly as good of a job he normally does." He added, "The park played really offensively today and NC State is a physical group that has a lot of power.... You're not gonna win while giving up five home runs."