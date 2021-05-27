Cancel
Isabella Emmack Embraces Haute Couture Designs for Glass Magazine

By Editorial
Fashion Gone Rogue
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsabella Emmack graces the pages of Glass Magazine’s latest issue in an editorial focused on haute couture. Called Interlude, a story photographed by Nadya Wasylko highlights bold, avant-garde silhouettes. Stylist Marisa Ellison chooses designs from leading brands like Chanel, Viktor & Rolf, and Gucci. For beauty, Nori (See Management) works...

