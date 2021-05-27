Isabella Emmack Embraces Haute Couture Designs for Glass Magazine

As we emerge blinking into the light of a new life after the last year-plus, a question arises, hardly the most urgent one, but still: What will you want to buy to wear? Something spanking new and boxfresh, a symbol of luxury and status, a little materialistic pat on the back for having made it through to the other side? Or something which feels almost achingly romantic in expression and execution, a piece that might stand the test of time once the luster of totemic gloss fades, as it all too inevitably does? (I know, I know: there are other options out there, but come on, people: dramatic contrast!)