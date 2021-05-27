COVID positive rates continue to decline

The area saw very few new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

Otsego County reported one new case.

According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 23 active cases in the county, with one person hospitalized.

The daily testing positivity rate was 1.4% and the seven-day average was 0.9%.

The county has recorded 4,457 cases and 63 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Chenango County reported just one new case Wednesday, a day after reporting none.

According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 32 active cases in the county, with two people hospitalized and 117 under active quarantine.

There have been 3,456 confirmed cases and 76 COVID-19 deaths since tracking of the disease began.

Schoharie County reported three new cases. There have been 1,685 cases and 17 deaths in the county, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.

Delaware County no longer releases daily reports, but issues weekly reports on Thursdays.

Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the positivity rate was 0.70%, the lowest since Aug. 30. The seven-day average positivity rate was 0.85%, the lowest since Sept. 2, and had seen 51 straight days of decline.

There were 1,274 people hospitalizations with COVID-19 statewide, the lowest number since Nov. 3. There were 297 patients in intensive care units and 177 intubated. There were 17 COVID-19 deaths in the state Tuesday.

“New Yorkers are continuing to do a terrific job at beating back COVID and thanks to their hard work, we are getting closer and closer to the light at the end of the tunnel,” Cuomo said in a media release. “While we should be proud of the work we have accomplished thus far, we cannot take our foot off the gas. The key now is to ensure as many New Yorkers are vaccinated as possible. It’s never been easier to access and better yet, numerous programs are in place to further incentivize getting shots in arms. There are no longer any excuses. The time is now to get vaccinated.”