newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ariana Grande Just Revealed Her Backless Wedding Dress—and It’s Stunning

By MelodyInter
melodyinter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAriana Grande is officially married! Her rep confirmed to Us Weekly that she and real estate agent Dalton Gomez had a small ceremony this weekend with fewer than 20 people in attendance. Congratulations are in order for the newly married couple! On Wednesday, Grande did all of her fans a favor by releasing photos from the wedding, including images of her stunning backless Vera Wang wedding dress, her bow-bedecked veil, and minimal jewelry.

melodyinter.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Kat Dennings
Person
Vera Wang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backless#Wedding Dress#Us Weekly#Veil#Minimal Jewelry#Congratulations#December
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Montecito, CAthezoereport.com

This Is Why Ariana Grande's Wedding Band Is So Special

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez tied the knot over the weekend in an intimate backyard ceremony at her home in Montecito, California. Details regarding the nuptials are still relatively under wraps (you know how super secret celeb weddings go), but some info about Grande’s wedding band has emerged. And, it brought a whole new definition to couple goals. E! News reported that the two-time Grammy winner’s new ring is a custom-made diamond and platinum band designed by Gomez himself.
CelebritiesTime Out Global

Here's everything we know about Ariana Grande's wedding

Yup, the 27 year old global superstar Ariana Grande got married to her real estate boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, 25. TMZ has reported that the event took place at Ariana's relatively new home in Montecito, a ninety minute drive up the coast from Los Angeles. Oprah, and Harry and Meghan also call the low-key California spot home.
Celebritiesmymixfm.com

More about Ariana Grande’s wedding and her “tasteful” ring

Ariana Grande surprised fans by marrying her fiancé Dalton Gomez this past weekend at their home in Montecito, CA. Now we’re learning more details about the ceremony, and the ring. E! Online reports that Dalton helped design Ari’s wedding band with Solow & Co., the same jeweler he turned to...
Celebritiesjacarandafm.com

PHOTOS: Inside Ariana Grande’s intimate wedding

In May, Grammy Award-winner Ariana Grande said "I do" when she married real estate agent Dalton Gomez at her home in Montecito. Grande walked down the aisle wearing a Vera Wang dress, while Gomez wore a Tom Ford suit. The ceremony was an intimate affair, with less than 20 close...
CelebritiesPosted by
Womanly Live

Ariana Grande Rocked Signature Ponytail For Her Wedding

The singer recently shared images of her wedding celebration, and she opted to embrace her signature hair and makeup looks with a bridal twist. On May 15, Saturday, Ariana Grande said her “I do’s” to luxury real-estate agent Dalton Gomez in an intimate wedding ceremony. While the small wedding ceremony...
Montecito, CAhauteresidence.com

Ariana Grande’s Wedding Decor Was Every Designer’s Dream

Ariana Grande sent her 238 million instagram followers into a frenzy this week when she shared images from her in-home wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez. The young couple tied the knot at the two-time Grammy-Award-winner's Tudor-style home ion Montecito, California. According to exclusive image released by Vogue, the...
Celebritiesmusictimes.com

[PHOTOS] Ariana Grande's Vera Wang Wedding Dress is Exactly What She Imagined Years Ago

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are officially newlyweds, as photos confirmed on the singer's Instagram. Ariana has been holding her tongue and did not dish any details despite wedding rumors. However, this week, the songstress broke the Internet when she shared a series of photos of her 'tiny and intimate' wedding with her long-term boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, documenting their special day. The fairytale-like wedding took place on May 15 at Ari's Montecito, California.
Montecito, CARefinery29

Ariana Grande Channeled Audrey Hepburn On Her Wedding Day

One week and two days — yes, we’ve been counting — after TMZ announced that Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got married in a low-key ceremony at their Montecito, California home, Grande finally gave us a look at her wedding dress. And just as we predicted, it is perfect. For...
Celebritiesaudacy.com

Ariana Grande got hitched over the weekend

While most of us were sheltering from storms over the weekend, Grammy winner Ariana Grande was tying the knot to her fiancé Dalton Gomez. The pop star and her 25-year-old real estate agent boyfriend have been dating since January, 2020. According to People, it was a small ceremony with only 20 of their closest friends and family.
Celebritiesmyimperfectlife.com

Who is Dalton Gomez? Meet the guy Ariana Grande just surprise-married

The Dangerous Woman is a married woman! Yes, Ariana Grande got married over the weekend in a super-small ceremony in Montecito, California. "The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier," her rep told People magazine. But who did she get hitched...
Beauty & FashionVanity Fair

Ariana Grande’s Vera Wang Wedding Dress Was the Result of a Pact Made With the Designer Years Ago

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s intimate wedding ceremony was full of romantic, personal touches and special family moments. The pop star gave Vogue an inside look at her nuptials, offering a handful of never-before-seen photos and details about the event. Grande wanted to channel Audrey Hepburn’s elegance for the occasion, wearing a custom Vera Wang Haute gown. The dress was actually the result of a pact she made with the designer at the Met Gala years ago when Wang promised she’d be the one to make her look for the big day. The end result was a lily white, silk charmeuse, empire-waist column gown with a sculpted neckline, exposed bra-strap closure, and a plunging back accessorized with a bubble veil with a small satin bow accent at the top and custom Giuseppe Zanotti heels with an enormous platform. Grande also wore a pair of Lorraine Schwartz pearl and diamond earrings to match her engagement ring, wearing one upside down as an homage to her Sweetener era aesthetic. The upside-down motif also has special significance to the singer, who explained that it’s meant to represent the lowest moments in her life that have led her to where and who she is today.
Celebritiesaudacy.com

Ariana Grande confirms her wedding really happened with first photos

Last week the internet was aflame when fans caught wind of Ariana Grande’s possible wedding ceremony to her now-husband, Dalton Gomez. Well now AG has made it IG official, sharing an image of her and Gomez from the small private wedding event. The black and white photo shows the newly married couple kissing and embracing as Ari’s bridal veil peeks out in the lower left-hand corner of the picture.