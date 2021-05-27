One year later: Sheriff, activist reflect on Flint Township march
FLINT TWP, Mich. - It has been a year since the world saw footage of George Floyd’s murder by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Protests and civil unrest erupted across America.Five days after the killing, a large protest took place in Flint Township on May 30, 2020.Mid-Michigan NOW documented the demonstration live as law enforcement and protesters came face-to-face.COMING SOON: FULL, NEARLY HOUR-LONG INTERVIEW WITH GENESEE COUNTY WITH SHERIFF CHRIS SWANSON AND ACTIVIST JOHNIE FRANKLIN WATCH REPORT:nbc25news.com