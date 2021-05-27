Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flint, MI

One year later: Sheriff, activist reflect on Flint Township march

By Ron Hilliard
nbc25news.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLINT TWP, Mich. - It has been a year since the world saw footage of George Floyd’s murder by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Protests and civil unrest erupted across America.Five days after the killing, a large protest took place in Flint Township on May 30, 2020.Mid-Michigan NOW documented the demonstration live as law enforcement and protesters came face-to-face.COMING SOON: FULL, NEARLY HOUR-LONG INTERVIEW WITH GENESEE COUNTY WITH SHERIFF CHRIS SWANSON AND ACTIVIST JOHNIE FRANKLIN WATCH REPORT:

nbc25news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Genesee County, MI
Society
County
Genesee County, MI
Genesee County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Genesee Charter Township, MI
Genesee County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
City
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Society
Flint, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Flint, MI
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Unrest#Minneapolis Police#One Year Later#Murder#Protest Riot#2020 Mid Michigan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Protests
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

House set to repeal 2002 Iraq war authorization

WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday is poised to repeal the 2002 war powers resolution that authorized the use of military force in Iraq, a reversal that Democrats have been trying to enact for years. The White House said earlier this week that it supports the measure, proposed by Rep....
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats scramble to unify before election bill brawl

Democrats are racing against the clock as they try to strike an internal deal on a sweeping election overhaul that can unify their 50 members. The Senate will vote Tuesday on the For the People Act, legislation that is guaranteed to hit a Republican filibuster and fall short of the 60 votes needed to advance.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court ruling on Obamacare brings relief, hope to patients

Obamacare patients and advocates expressed feelings of deep relief, hope and cynicism Thursday after the Supreme Court upheld the health care law against a challenge by Texas and 17 other Republican-led states. The court, by a 7-2 vote, rejected the states' claim that Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, was...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Kim says North Korea needs to be 'prepared' for 'confrontation' with US

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told the country's government on Thursday it needed to be prepared for confrontation with the United States. Kim “stressed the need to get prepared for both dialogue and confrontation, especially to get fully prepared for confrontation” with the U.S. during a ruling party meeting, Korean Central News Agency reported, according to The Associated Press.
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon but will play in Tokyo Olympics

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka is skipping this year's Wimbledon but will return to the sport at the Tokyo Olympics later this summer, her agent said in a statement Thursday. "Naomi won't be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family," her agent Stuart Duguid said. "She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans."