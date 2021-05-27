US Senate committee approves transportation bill in bipartisan vote
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Wednesday unanimously passed a $303.5 billion bill focused on national highway programs. The Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act authorizes five years of funding for highway improvements as well as addressing climate change and rural transportation. The proposal also serves as a possible cornerstone of a legislative transportation package.wvmetronews.com