The WNBA announced today that Mystics center Tina Charles has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the week of June 6- June 13. This marks her first Player of the Week recognition with the Mystics and the 31st of her career. Charles has earned the most Player of the Week honors in a career by any WNBA player (last win: July 8, 2019). Charles has been off to the best start of her career, averaging 24.0 points per game through the first 10 games of the season, the most in the league.