Recap: Nancy Goes Dark in ‘Nancy Drew’ Season 2, Episode 17 “The Judgement of the Perilous Captive”

My radio career started when my husband, Russ, wanted a cohost for his morning show. The budget was tight, so it needed to be a volunteer. He asked me to come in a couple days a week. I said, “no!” After a few weeks of asking…persistently, I relented and came on the morning show with him. I remember him asking a question on air and all I did was nod my head. He said, “honey, they can’t hear you nodding your head.” Fast forward to today and you can keep me quiet. It was a journey. I remember some crying, some frustration, some “I give up moments. But Russ stood by me all the way. Encouraging me to keep going. He was confident I could do it and believed in me. He is my rock in marriage and in our radio career. In the early years, I went to several CMB summits and I learned so much. I had Mark Giles pour in to me, building my confidence. I began to feel comfortable behind the mic. Now, I am Russ’s cohost in the afternoon and solo on Sunday afternoons for The JOY FM Alabama. I’m the midday host for KWFC in Springfield, a sister station in the RTN family of stations. It’s amazing what God can do if you let Him.