Recap: Nancy Goes Dark in ‘Nancy Drew’ Season 2, Episode 17 “The Judgement of the Perilous Captive”

By Jules
nerdsandbeyond.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the penultimate episode of season two, Nancy Drew doesn’t waste one minute. Action-packed, emotionally resonant, and yes, very creepy, “The Judgement of the Perilous Captive” sets up an explosive finale that promises to test the Drew Crew. The writing team proves once again that it is always one step ahead of the viewers as an early season villain returns in a twist that leaves Nancy reeling. Will Everett confess to Celia’s murder? How far will Nancy and Gil go to get the confession? Will Nancy Drew finally become Nancy Hudson?

