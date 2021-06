FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy softball team is two wins away from a state championship. The Raiders, under the direction of Coach Fred Apt, have won each of its first three playoff games, all at home, in impressive fashion. Fryeburg, the No. 1 seed in the South, topped No. 16 Yarmouth 18-2 in the first round on June 8; then handled No. 8 Gardiner 7-1 on Thursday in the quarterfinals; and beat No. 5 Gray-New Gloucester 6-3 in the semifinals on Saturday.