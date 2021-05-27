Chasing Perfection: Way-too-early predictions for UConn next season

Yeah, we know everyone is all abuzz about college football getting closer and closer. It seems like a preseason top 25 comes out daily, we are starting to see watch lists announced, and fall camp is less than three months away. Still, there’s another sport that brings in revenue, and we’re all about following what the Ohio State basketball team is doing as well. In fact, we’re on board with tracking college basketball in general. That’s not easy to do in today’s day and age of the transfer, one-and-done, and NBA draft process, but we like a challenge like the next guy. So much so that we’re publishing our own top 25 preseason college basketball rankings for 2021-2022 because, well — we can. Also, with Ohio State looking to be one of the best teams in the country next season (pending Duane Washington and E.J. Liddell’s NBA decisions), it’s a…