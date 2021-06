When the LA Angels drafted Taylor Ward out of Fresno State with the 26th pick of the 2015 MLB Amateur Draft, the Angels were hoping he would be the catcher of the future. For the first three seasons Taylor Ward was in the LA Angels system, he was a catcher and worked very hard to better his defense and pitch-calling. He seemed to be on his way up. However, Ward’s hitting was struggling and his defense, while adequate, still left something to be desired according to many in the Angels organization.