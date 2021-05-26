Tron Price Chart

It is no secret that Ripple company is still battling its lawsuit with the SEC. When good news surfaced about how this company had an edge in the battle, XRP prices skyrocketed. This made many investors jump back on board and invest in this cryptocurrency. On the other hand, the crypto market witnessed a big price adjustment across all cryptocurrencies, and XRP took a big hit as well. Today, XRP prices seem to stabilize and look like things are back on track. In this article, we’ll lay out an XRP Price Prediction that shows why currently, XRP is on a healthy uptrend.