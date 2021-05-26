Tron Price Chart
Tronix (TRX) is a coin, initially launched on Ethereum Blockchain as an ERC-20 token. However, in June 2018 Tron foundation launched their own proprietary Blockchain that promised to have higher transaction speeds than Ethereum. The transaction speed of Tron in tests was 2000 Transactions per second (TPS) compared to Ethereum 25 TPS. The shifting from Ethereum blockchain to Tron blockchain was completed by burning 1 billion ERC-20 tokens (TRX). Tron is available on major exchanges such as Binance, OKEx, Huobi, Kucoin, Bittrex etc.www.crypto-news-flash.com