Yesterday, the CA Gov office confirmed what they’ve been saying for weeks – California will reopen on June 15th. They tweeted out the following:. In the short term, only modest changes. The Disneyland Resort parks will no longer have a capacity regulated by California of 35%. Will they immediately zoom to 100% as many fear? We would speculate that they will slowly begin to increase capacity as they open more restaurants, stores, and opportunities at the parks. Disney has never released capacity information for Disneyland, so we are left to speculate and keep our eyes on crowd levels. Another small change (or big depending on your point of view) is that the government will no longer require the same amount of spacing (6 feet). Whether Disney changes that policy will be something to keep an eye on. Indoor ride queuing will return (presumably) which will definitely help congestion in crowded areas of the park like New Orleans Square and Fantasyland. Also, presumably, more indoor dining will take place. Disney hasn’t stated anything directly on this topic, so we will keep our eyes peeled.