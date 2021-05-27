Cancel
[HanCinema's News] "My Roommate Is a Gumiho" Confirmed to Not Have Product Placement

By William Schwartz
HanCinema
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt an online May 26th press conference for "My Roommate Is a Gumiho" a representative for the drama confirmed that the fantasy romance drama would not have any Chinese product placement. The claim was made in response to a direct question about the subject. The Chinese streaming platform iQIYI is sponsoring the drama and releasing it in the Chinese region, prompting concerns that the production may attempt to deliberately cater to Chinese audiences.

Hyeri
