With a possible Battlegrounds India release date on the way and an early access version of the game available for download right now, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has requested the government to ban Battlegrounds Mobile India. CAIT claims to be the world’s largest body of traders, whose members constitute a strong support base for the ruling party. Taking to Twitter, Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General for CAIT claimed, much like Arunachal Pradesh MLA Ninong Ering, that Battlegrounds Mobile India is essentially PUBG Mobile by another name, requesting IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to “immediately ban” the game.