High School

District 1 Class 5A Baseball: East's masterful Gavin Lill eliminates Chi with one-hit shutout

By Bob Grotz bgrotz@21st-centurymedia.com @BobGrotz on Twitter
Delaware County Daily Times
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICHESTER — Senior Gavin Lill did almost everything right pitching West Chester East to a 5-0 win over Chichester in the District 1 Class 5A baseball playoffs Wednesday. The only mistake he made in the sizzling 91-degree heat was listening to teammates buzz about the no-no he carried into the sixth inning. That pretty much jinxed his chances from adding a second no-hitter to his high school resume.

www.delcotimes.com
