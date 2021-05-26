District 1 Class 5A Baseball: East's masterful Gavin Lill eliminates Chi with one-hit shutout
CHICHESTER — Senior Gavin Lill did almost everything right pitching West Chester East to a 5-0 win over Chichester in the District 1 Class 5A baseball playoffs Wednesday. The only mistake he made in the sizzling 91-degree heat was listening to teammates buzz about the no-no he carried into the sixth inning. That pretty much jinxed his chances from adding a second no-hitter to his high school resume.www.delcotimes.com