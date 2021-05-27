Washington Nationals' Rude Streaker Dude Got Nude and Crawled in a Tube

The streaker at the Washington Nationals game. | Patrick Smith/Getty Images

There was a rain delay during the 4th inning of Wednesday night's Cincinnati Reds - Washington Nationals game. During that rain delay there was a streaker. This was no half-a**ed streaker. The DC area fan treated those sticking it out in the rain the Full Monty.

The streaker slid across the tarp, which could have ended diasterously, but did not. As security closed in on him he pulled a Richard Kimble, but unfortunately the fuzz was waiting as he exited the tube. I honestly can't believe that didn't work.