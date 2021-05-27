Four-star '22 defensive tackle KJ Miles discusses top three

In-person recruiting is finally back and Kentucky is wasting no time bringing in top talent to check out what the Wildcats have to offer. AJ Hoffler, a four-star defensive lineman prospect from the class of 2023, took an unofficial visit to Kentucky on Thursday, the first he’s taken by himself as a high school student and the first since before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down recruiting last March. Early rankings from 247 Sports have the 6-foot-5, 245-pounder tabbed as the 227th best player in the country and one of the top 50 defensive linemen from his class. Hoffler helped break the theoretical seal on in-person visits, taking a trip to Lexington just two days after Dane Key stopped by for a quick look around.