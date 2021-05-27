Cancel
College Sports

Four-star '22 defensive tackle KJ Miles discusses top three

By Brian Dohn
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour-star defensive tackle KJ Miles released a top three of Texas, Wisconsin and Georgia Tech and he shared his thoughts on his school.

