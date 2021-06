The Memphis Grizzlies believe they have a great foundation after returning to the playoffs much faster than anyone outside the franchise expected. That makes losing their first-round series to top-seeded Utah a little easier to take. Ja Morant says they definitely didn't want their season to end the way it did. Memphis was eliminated in five games by Utah. But Morant says the Grizzlies achieved one of their goals and know what they must do to go deeper in the postseason. Memphis exceeded expectations finishing 38-34 and beating San Antonio, then Golden State for the No. 8 seed to snap the franchise's four-year playoff drought.