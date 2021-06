LONDON: After 18 months, the world nonetheless doesn’t know the reply to one of the crucial vital questions on this pandemic: How did COVID-19 enter the human inhabitants?. For a lot of final 12 months, the dominant concept has been considered one of zoonotic spill-over, with the virus initially transmitting from an animal, more than likely a bat, to people, presumably by means of a medium such because the Huanan moist market in Wuhan.