Charlotte FC pitches ambitious goals for debut season

By Charlotte Business Journal
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 22 days ago
CHARLOTTE — The largest crowd in Major League Soccer history. A top-three attendance ranking with an average of 30,000 fans per match. And, not least, hosting a playoff match.

Those three goals — obvious soccer pun, anyone? — were spelled out Wednesday by Charlotte FC President Nick Kelly during an hour-long presentation to reporters about the expansion team’s vision. The virtual event included a 10-minute Q&A between Kelly and his boss, team owner David Tepper, an overview of the club’s business and competition sides and a short press conference. The latter featured Kelly and Tepper Sports & Entertainment President Tom Glick.

[Pro soccer player returns home to play for Charlotte FC]

“To be perfectly honest, anything less than this will not be a successful first year in our eyes,” Kelly said.

Tepper landed the expansion soccer team in December 2019, agreeing to pay a record entry fee of $325 million. Originally scheduled to debut this year, Charlotte FC, because of pandemic-related delays, will take to the pitch for the first time in March 2022. Tepper and MLS opted for a later start last summer.

On Wednesday, Kelly and his bosses covered a wide range of upcoming milestones as well as the organization’s ambitious goals.

about the key developments.

