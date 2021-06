CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. 2021 was poised to be a big year for HBO Max, as the streamer has a lot of content on the docket. So far, the service has dished out new original content and has dropped new Warner Bros. films as part of the studio’s simultaneous theatrical/streaming model for its 2021 releases. When it comes to original content, one of the most highly anticipated projects was the delayed Friends: The Reunion. So keeping all of that hype in mind, how popular was the special compared to the heavily debated Zack Snyder’s Justice League?