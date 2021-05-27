Severe Weather Statement issued for Hale by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 22:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hale THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN HALE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1030 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northwestern Texas. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect.alerts.weather.gov