Honestly, I’m surprised a pub on the London Eye hasn’t happened sooner. Believe it or not, the London Eye turned twenty-one years old in March – and like any self-respecting 21 year-old, they’re heading to the pub. Or more accurately, they’re bringing the pub to them, for one of the Eye’s pods will be transformed into London’s tiniest boozer tomorrow, codenamed the Pub Pod. The fully-functioning bar will rotate slowly as the Eye turns, offering you and your chosen pals a 30-minute stay in the city’s tiniest pub. It’s also the highest pub in town, at least for the brief moments you’re at the top…