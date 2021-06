Roccat is one of the coolest gaming brands out there. I’ve been a long time fan of their mice too, as they’ve often had slightly larger designs that fit the palm of my hand just that little bit better, such as the Roccat Tyon. However, their most famous and popular mouse design has to be the Kone. It’s had many revisions, versions, and editions of the years, and it seems Roccat still has plenty of life to give it yet. The new Kone Pro comes with the usual suite of upgrades, with new sensors, the latest switch technologies, etc., and a brand new aesthetic. However, it’s broadly still the same shape and size we’ve come to know and love.