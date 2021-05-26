EOS Price Chart
EOS is a decentralized operational system for developing and running smart contracts and decentralized applications. Those applications can run on the EOS blockchain without requiring any transaction fees. Instead, the developer needs only to stake a proportional amount of EOS tokens to host and execute applications on its blockchain. Therefore, it allows for self-sufficient application deployment. The amount of computational power one is entitled to is proportional to how many EOS tokens they're holding and the total EOS in circulation.www.crypto-news-flash.com