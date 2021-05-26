EOS Price Chart

That are just technically more interesting than the others. For those of you just starting to pay attention to the different “altcoin” projects, I am going to attempt to summarize what I think are the more technically interesting ones out there. While fundamentals do matter, I am in no way insinuating any of these projects are “good investments” or not. So if you are a Crypto trader looking to get tips on what’s the next 100x altcoin in the next 2 months, you are probably reading the wrong post. However, if you are interested in getting the cliff notes of what I think is technically exciting out there in this space or looking for a post that will kick you off to further research for a long term investment with strong fundamentals, this post might just be for you.