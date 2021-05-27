May 25, 2021, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report

Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison, 5 Years Supervised Release. From the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana – Nolan Washington a.k.a. “Slim Thug,” 35, of Shreveport, was sentenced to 120 months (10 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for drug trafficking. The information introduced in court revealed that between March 1, 2019, and December 31, 2019, Washington conspired with others to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine. Federal law enforcement agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration intercepted phone calls between Washington and a co-defendant wherein they discussed buying and selling of narcotics. Agents conducted surveillance of Washington and observed the sale of the methamphetamine to an individual. Laboratory analysis determined it to be pure methamphetamine.