The Brewers have lost two games in a row for the first time since May 25-26 following a 2-1 setback in extra innings to Cincinnati Tuesday night. Neither team could get much offense going in the first nine innings and the game went to the 10th inning with no score. Once there, Milwaukee’s Brad Boxberger hit Eugenio Suarez with the bases loaded to bring in one run and then Kyle Farmer drove in another run with a sacrifice fly.