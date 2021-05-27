Cancel
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame Offers A Pair Of 2022 Wide Receivers

By Bryan Driskell
 22 days ago
Notre Dame expanded its wide receiver board in the 2022 class today by offering a pair of wideouts. The Irish extended an offer to Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville wideout Omari Kelly and Orlando (Fla.) Bishop Moore receiver Chandler "C.J." Smith.

Kelly is ranked as 4-star receiver by both Rivals and ESPN, but he's outside of the Top 250-300 for each outlet. The. 6-1, 175-pound receiver has offers from in-state powers Alabama and Auburn as well as Georgia, Oklahoma, Florida State, Miami (Fla.), Tennessee and Florida among many others.

According to 247Sports, the only official visit on the books for Kelly so far is UCF. Kelly hauled in 39 passes for 710 yards (18.2 YPC) and seven touchdowns as a junior.

Smith is a very intriguing prospect that possesses elite speed, but he has a checkered injury history that has caused some programs to get on him a bit later than you'd expect of someone with his talent.

Smith ran a 10.28 in the 100-meter dash at a Florida High School Athletic Association Regional track meet, which is truly elite speed. Most of his other times were in the 10.5-10.65 range, which is also outstanding speed.

Smith shows that speed on the football field as well, and there is a lot of room for him to continue growing his game.

