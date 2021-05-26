Cancel
Monero Price Chart

crypto-news-flash.com
 13 days ago

Monero (launched 2014) is a privacy focused cryptocurrency which is based on Cryptonote technology. Privacy is built in its design by default for all the network participants. The development is currently led by Riccardo Spagni with a few other core protocol developers after splitting from the original Bitmonero project (forked from bytecoin) in 2014.

www.crypto-news-flash.com
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Top Crypto APIs In The Market

Digital currencies have piqued the curiosity of both individual and institutional investors in recent months. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have risen to prominence as a new asset class with exceptional returns over the last decade. At the heart of crypto-success lies cleverly wrapped APIs. Register for Free Hands-on Workshop: oneAPI...
Marketsambcrypto.com

Bitcoin Cash, Chainlink, Monero Price Analysis: 08 June

Following Bitcoin’s price drop on June 7, major alts were seen mirroring the king coin’s trajectory. After the June 4 price dip, recoveries were slow and the current drop has further affected the market. Bitcoin Cash, Chainlink, and Monero saw steep price falls, as red candles on the 4-hour chart for the three assets showed signs of a further price drop.
MarketsCoinDesk

Bitcoin Futures Market in Capitulation Mode as Traders Turn Bearish

Perpetual swaps are a type of derivative in cryptocurrency markets used to bet on future prices, similar to futures contracts in traditional commodities markets. A negative funding rate means traders who are short – betting on further price declines – are paying traders who are long, or positioned bullish, for leverage.
Marketscfainstitute.org

Blockchain and DeFI: Drivers of Change in Asset Management

Posted In: Alternative Investments, Drivers of Value, Economics, Future States. That’s what Mona El Isa, the founder and CEO of Avantgarde Finance, told the audience at the Alpha Summit by CFA Institute last month. “If you make that assumption, you can totally re-imagine the infrastructure that finance is built on,”...
MarketsDailyFx

A to Z Crypto: Demystifying the Top Cryptocurrency Jargon

Cryptocurrency investing can be daunting for many potential investors with complex systems and theory unfamiliar to many. The language employed by the cryptocurrency community is just as terrifying with words seemingly plucked out of thin air. The list below highlights the latest terms used within the cryptocurrency space that may make your journey to investing and understanding cryptocurrencies both easier and safer.
Stocksinsidebitcoins.com

Ethereum Price Falls by 13% to $2,393 – Where to Buy the ETH Dip

The ethereum price is weakening sharply today. The past few weeks have been bad for the broader crypto market and the selling has started again in earnest. While the greatest slump has been felt by bitcoin, altcoins have also not been spared. Ethereum has been losing, and it is barely recovering from the May meltdown.
Businesscryptocoingossip.com

Bitcoin 2021 Panelists Make ‘Moral Case’ for Bitcoin

Bitcoin’s success is a moral imperative, argued a group of Bitcoin advocates at a major conference in Miami on Saturday. Far from a get-rich-quick scheme, Bitcoin upholds property rights and topples state monopolies on violence, they said at a panel titled, “The Moral Case for Bitcoin.”. As philosophical proof, the...
Marketsthemovieblog.com

How Can You Become Professional in Ethereum?

Even though they are often used interchangeably, Ethereum or Ether are two separate entities. Ether is the blockchain that powers Ethereum, a computing network that operates apps. We’ll use those basic words in this guide for consistency’s sake. Ethereum essentially consists of three layers: The Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), Ether (the cryptocurrency), and gas (the EVM “power” that Ether converts to).
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin 2021: The Bitcoin Macro Landscape

This conference session took place on day two of the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami on June 4 and 5. Experience the #Bitcoin2021 party from anywhere in the world by joining our conversation on Telegram, and be sure to subscribe to our newsletter to stay on top of the latest Bitcoin news and all the happenings at Bitcoin 2021.
Marketscoingeek.com

CoinGeek Zurich 2021 sponsor spotlight: Boquan’s Lin Zheming on how to use Bitcoin as a Service

DotWallet, a wallet designed to help users easily and securely manage their digital assets, has been the most used BSV wallet worldwide, while mining pool Mempool is a BSV transaction processor. These two are part of Boquan, whose CEO Lin Zheming recently spoke to CoinGeek about using Bitcoin as a Service, the future of mining, and more. They are a sponsor of the CoinGeek Zurich Conference, slated to be held on June 8-10.
Currenciesmentalitch.com

What perks cryptocurrency entrusts you as an investor

The cryptocurrency that lately has been the talk of the town is something everyone wants to step in. Everyone around the globe is trying to try their luck in this digital race. This is because of the reason what cryptocurrency provides you as an investor. There are many perks that cryptocurrency entrusts you.
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

The 10 Most Valuable Cryptocurrencies in June 2021

Analytics Insight has listed the top 10 most valuable cryptocurrencies based on their price in the market. Given the pace at which cryptocurrencies see rise and fall, the digital currency market is remarkably volatile. However, that doesn’t stop crypto investors from investing more money into the flourishing field. Even though cryptocurrency as a whole is seen as a source to reap profits, each cryptocurrency has its own distinct personality and technology behind it. Bitcoin is the first digital currency that made the world talk about other cryptocurrencies and the market as a whole. Its special features including instant transactions and decentralized nature brought in more users. Following the popularity of Bitcoin, other valuable cryptocurrencies also became the buzz of the web. Some of them have already managed to outperform Bitcoin in terms of speed and flexibility, offering more features and perks. However, before investing in cryptocurrencies, crypt investors should have basic knowledge of their current market conditions. Therefore, Analytics Insight has listed the top 10 most valuable cryptocurrencies based on their price in the market.
Stocksinsidebitcoins.com

Dogecoin Price in Week Gain of 20% to $0.372 – Where to Buy DOGE

Dogecoin, the meme coin that started as a joke, has been making headlines this year after a 12,000% price hike. Dogecoin’s price rally started after Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO, nicknamed himself the ‘Doge father’ and he has since been advertising the token. At the time of writing, Dogecoin is...
Commodities & Futurecryptofinancialtimes.com

CoinShares Lists Crypto ETPs for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin on Börse Xetra Exchange

Crypto ETPs are making their way to the European market quite fast. Europe’s largest crypto investment firm CoinShares announced that three of its physically-backed crypto ETPs have been listed on Germany’s much popular Börse Xetra exchange. Thus, shares of CoinShares Physical Bitcoin, CoinShares Physical Ethereum, CoinShares Physical Litecoin ETP shall...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bitcoin SV (BSV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.31 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and $1.01 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $176.56 or 0.00489828 BTC on exchanges.
Stocksitsblockchain.com

Ethereum Gas Fees dropped below 2$ as Market Cools Down

The Ethereum ecosystem has been growing at an incredible pace, adding millions of new addresses every quarter. Its adoption is growing like never before, all thanks to the rise of Defi and NFTs. While the long-term viewpoint of Ethereum’s utility has not budged, its short-term scope is showing signs of growing pains. The transaction fees have shot up like anything in the first quarter of 2021.
Marketsforeignpolicyi.org

Is Having Bitcoin Illegal In Some Countries?

Bitcoin came into existence in 2009, and it brought a revolution in the digital currency market. As many governments and authorities are still figuring out how to include digital currencies in the economy, there is one question: is Bitcoin illegal, and if it’s illegal, in which countries?. Bitcoins, unlike traditional...