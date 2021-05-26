Bitcoin Cash Price Chart
BitCoin Cash is a cryptocurrency resulting from a hard fork from Bitcoin in August 2017. It was forked just before Bitcoin had implemented SegWit, so, unlike Bitcoin, BCH doesn't include this feature. It has a block size limit of 8 MB, in contrast to Bitcoin's 1 MB. This allows for a much higher transaction throughput, i.e. 61 transactions per second, while Bitcoin is limited to 7. Also Bitcoin Cash's algorithm adjusts its difficulty every 6 blocks instead of 2016 blocks (Bitcoin).www.crypto-news-flash.com