Bitcoin Cash Price Chart

Bears and bulls struggle an open-face duel. However, the Hodlers are at the moment powerless towards the gross sales pattern on the crypto market. A wave of sell-offs hit your entire crypto market in a single day. In simply 24 hours, complete market capitalization slumped 10 p.c to only over $ 1.5 trillion. It has additionally set the Bitcoin fee again within the double-digit proportion vary. At the time of going to press, the important thing cryptocurrency is simply above $ 33,000. Compared to the earlier week, the BTC fee slipped 11 p.c into the crimson.