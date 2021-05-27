As weight of pandemic eases, people work on shedding COVID-19 pounds

JACKSON, Miss. — The start of the pandemic sparked a run on exercise equipment. With summer right around the corner, people are looking to get back into healthier habits. “He came in with a big smile on his face and he was trying to do his key tag to scan in. I said, ‘Oh, it’s fine. Come on in.’ And he said, ‘Nope. I want to hear that beep to know I’m back in the gym again,’” Fondren Fitness general manager Terry Sullivan said.