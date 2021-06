A new Nintendo Switch Pro leak is making the rounds, claiming to reveal the first look at the console. Going into this week, rumors and reports suggested the Nintendo Switch Pro -- which is sometimes referred to as the Super Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch XL, and Nintendo Switch Advanced -- was going to be revealed, or at the very least, announced. This hasn't happened, and at this point, it's safe to assume it's not going to happen, at least not this week. However, in the meantime, a leak has surfaced online claiming to offer the world its first look at the new machine, but unfortunately, this isn't the case.