Welcome, China Watchers. This week’s guest host is Jonas Parello-Plesner, executive director of the Alliance of Democracies Foundation. The Foundation hosts the annual Copenhagen Democracy Summit, which had Joe Biden as its keynote speaker in 2018. As a diplomat, adviser and think tanker, Jonas has worked with and in the three power centers of Washington, Beijing and Brussels over the last two decades. Over to you, Jonas. — John Yearwood, global news editor.