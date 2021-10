MENDOTA – The Mendota City Council heard a report about city parks and learned the police department will be getting new uniforms at the Oct. 18 regular council meeting. Police Chief Greg Kellen asked for and received the city council’s support in purchasing new uniforms for the department. The cost for the entire department will be $22,000. Kellen emphasized that the uniforms will be financed through the state drug account fund and will be at no cost to the taxpayers nor will the money come out of any budget. He said the uniforms will be of a stronger and lighter weight polyester fabric that will allow for better movement by the officers. He added that this will be the first change in uniform attire for the police department in 30 years.

MENDOTA, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO