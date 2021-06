I’m willing to hear out arguments, but on nights like this—and on many, many nights in May and June over the last few years—Brayden Point might be the best bargain in hockey. A former third-round pick, and still in the second year of a three-year, $20.5M bridge deal, Point is and has been the defending-champ Lightning’s most valuable skater in its most meaningful moments. Not Nikita Kucherov, who has the flash. Not Victor Hedman, who has the hardware. Not Steven Stamkos, for all he’s done to turn around hockey in Tampa. When playoff time rolls around, Point is in a league all his own.